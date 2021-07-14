Thailand Defends Its COVID Vaccine 'mix And Match' Strategy After WHO Calls It 'dangerous'

On July 13, Thailand defended its decision to mix two different COVID-19 vaccines to stem the drastic surge in coronavirus infections after the World Health Organization (WHO) top scientist warned against the “dangerous trend” of vaccine cocktails still not backed by science. Thailand is presently battling to contain its latest outbreak fuelled with the highly contagious Delta variant with both cases and deaths witnessing an uptick and overwhelming the country’s healthcare system.

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on July 12 that country’s immunisation strategy against dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic includes administering a shot of AstraZeneca’s viral vector vaccine followed by Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine. He said that if the plan is implemented, it would mark the first publicly announced mix and match of the Chinese vaccine and a Western-developed shot. The lawmaker also revealed that the notable move is to increase the protection against the highly transmissible variants.

Referring to the coronavirus variant first detected in Indonesia, Charnvirakul told the reporters that the vaccine cocktail will be administrated on Thai people to “improve protection against the Delta variant and build a high level of immunity against the disease.” His remarks came as Thailand and neighbouring countries like Indonesia report breakthrough infections among healthcare professionals and frontline workers who received Sinovac’s shot.

Reportedly, most Thai medical professionals were given the Chinese vaccine after February with AstraZeneca jabs arriving in June. However, WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan called the Thai strategy a “dangerous trend.” As per reports, she said, “We are in a bit of a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as 'mix-and-match.” Thailand's chief virologist Yong Poovorawan reportedly defended the decision on Tuesday saying, "We can't wait 12 weeks (for a booster effect) in this outbreak where the disease is spreading fast...But in the future, if there are better, improved vaccines... we will find a better way to manage the situation."

Thailand sets curfew for the capital Bangkok

Meanwhile, officials on July 9 announced a seven-hour long curfew along with other restrictions for Thai capital Bangkok and nine other provinces to stem the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases and deaths. As per The Associated Press, people living in Bangkok and five nearby provinces in the far south are required to stay indoors from 9 PM to 4 AM, not hold any gatherings of over five persons and avoid non-essential travels.

Thai Deputy Health Minister Satit Pitutacha also announced on Friday that the said restrictions would come into effect on July 12 and will be reviewed after two weeks. Additionally, the shopping centres in the greater Bangkok area will be shut down except only for businesses such as supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, takeout food and other essential services. The restrictions were announced due to the increasing number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

IMAGE: AP