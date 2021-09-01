Thailand Eases COVID Restrictions, Reopens Shopping Malls & Restaurants As Cases Drop

Thailand, on September 1, allowed shopping malls in the capital Bangkok to reopen and restaurants to operate at half capacity. According to AP, Thailand authorities eased many restrictions in Bangkok and other badly affected areas in a bid to reduce the impact on businesses. The latest moves come after COVID-19 cases started falling in the middle of last month. The restrictions were also eased because the Thai government has been under pressure to ease lockdown measures due to the impact on the economy.

A surge that began in April had sent new cases and deaths soaring. Department stores, restaurants, parks and other gathering places in Bangkok were ordered to close in July. However, a decline in new cases in recent weeks led officials to ease many of the restrictions.

On Wednesday, customers at Bangkok’s Iconsiam mall were greeted by staff and given hand sanitisers. Shoppers are instructed to register via an app, while staff must take rapid coronavirus tests on a regular basis. “I can’t believe that we can return to some normalcy,” said 69-year-old shopper Pornthip Thiensanthiranon.

Thiensanthiranon added, “I didn’t think this is possible because we have been living with COVID for so long and staying at home and not going anywhere. It’s relaxing to come back here”.

Pairoj Fuangbangruang, a food seller at Iconsiam, said he is "so happy that I can come back to work”. “Finally, I can earn a living,” he said.

11.9% population in Thailand fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, the Thai government has been scrambling to obtain and administer COVID-19 vaccines. According to AP, 90.4% of Bangkok’s 7.69 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine and 22.4% are fully vaccinated. Around 32.6 million doses have been administered nationwide. Around 23.8 million people or 34.5% of Thailand's 69 million population have received at least one dose and 8.21 million people, or 11.9% are fully vaccinated.

The health officials have announced 14,802 new cases on Wednesday. bringing the confirmed total to 1,219,531 since the pandemic began last year. There were 252 new deaths for a total of 11,841. The recent wave of COVID-19, on the other hand, has accounted for 97% of total cases and more than 99% of total deaths.

(With inputs from AP)



