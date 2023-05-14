Thailand Elections In Pictures: A Mandate For Change After Years Of Plodding Rule By Coup

Quick links:
Voters disaffected by nine years of plodding rule by a coup-making army general are expected to deliver a strong mandate for change in Thailand’s general election Sunday.
But predicted victory by allies of Thaksin Shinawatra, whose ouster by coup 17 years ago plunged country into prolonged instability, has caused concern for an unhindered democratic transition.
Dissatisfaction with incumbent prime minister running for re-election, Prayuth Chan-ocha, is high, due in part to a slumping economy and his government’s mismanaged response to COVID-19 pandemic.
But weariness and even anger at the military’s habitual interference in politics is a major factor.
Thailand has had more than a dozen coups since becoming a constitutional monarchy in 1932, the last one in 2014 carried out by Prayuth when he was army commander.
Seventy political parties are contesting the 500 seats up for grabs in the House of Representatives: 400 are directly elected, with 100 chosen via a form of proportional representation.
Opposition parties endorsing reforms to rein in the army are running strides ahead in opinion polls. But pitching policies that threaten the status quo alarms the ruling conservative establishment.
Prayuth represents one pole of the country’s politics, centered around royalists and the military. Thaksin, the billionaire populist ousted in the 2006 coup, represents the other.