Thailand Lawmakers Start No-confidence Debate, Spotlight On Country's COVID Situation

The lawmakers from Thailand commenced a no-confidence debate on Tuesday, against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha along with his five other Cabinet members. It happened when the opposition started putting allegations that the administration has handled the COVID-19 outbreak poorly. It is stated that for four days the debate will continue with a vote scheduled for the lower house on Saturday.

Earlier, the groups who were indulged in the anti-government street demonstrations have pledged to boost up their own attempts to drive Prayuth out from power. Although the coalition administration of the prime minister has faced criticism for failing to acquire a timely and enough supply of COVID-19 vaccinations, it is widely anticipated that his coalition government will win this week's no-confidence debate.

Opposition allegation on Thailand prime minister

While the head of the main opposition Pheu Thai party, Sompong Amornvivat has made several scathing hits on Prayuth, accusing him of 'being an arrogant guy who is mostly driven with power' and unable to govern the nation. He even said, “If we let him continue his leadership, it will lead to more people being infected and losing their lives. There won’t be enough crematoriums in service and there will be no way to stop the spread of the disease,” as per AP.

Prime Minister, Prayuth has faced the no-confidence debate for the third time during this rule after he took office following the general election in 2019. Under his government, in the month of April, Coronavirus third wave engulfed the nation's population very quickly, with almost 97 per cent of over 1.17 million confirmed cases and more than 99 per cent of the 11,495 fatalities were registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yet in the previous year of pandemic, the government of Prime Minister Prayuth succeeded in controlling the coronavirus outbreak with nationwide lockdown and several restrictions. However, lockdowns and travel bans wreaked havoc on the nation's economy, especially the important tourist industry, which nearly collapsed when most international travellers were denied entrance. The government's management of the country's economy is also another expected topic that will be in this week's debate.

The deputy leader of the opposition Pheu Thai party, Pichai Naripthaphan informed The Associated Press that he believes everyone shares a sense of despair and scepticism about how the country's economy will revive. He even said that the economic condition of Thailand is expected to expand the slowest of the Southeast Asian economies this year. He even said, “We hope that this no-confidence motion will lead to some changes — either a Cabinet reshuffle or the coalition parties’ withdrawal — later.”

More on the no-confidence debate

Minister of Digital Economy Chaiwut said to the media prior to the debate that he is prepared to answer questions from the opposition parties. He even stated that the administration is concentrating on resolving the COVID-19 issues as quickly as possible so that individuals may resume their regular lives, and that if there is a political shift, that attempt may be jeopardised.

According to Chaiyun Chaiyaporn, a political scientist at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University, the debate would neither break apart the governing coalition nor pull the administration down. He predicted that the ministers who are on target would be able to justify their management of the epidemic effectively. Chaiyaporn further said, “The debate by the opposition parties may reduce Prayuth’s legitimacy among the public, but not among the coalition parties. I think their relationship remains strong.”

As per AP, the opposition intends to question government officials from three major coalition parties apart from Prayuth. They include Bhumjai Thai Party's Deputy Premier and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Palang Pracharath's Labor Minister Suchat Chomklin and Digital Economy Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, and Democrat Party's Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.

(Image Credit: AP)