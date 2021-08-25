Thailand Legalises Use And Sale Of Kratom, A Plant-based Pain Reliever

Thailand legalised the possession and sale of kratom, a Southeast Asian plant whose leaves are used as a mild stimulant and painkiller and has a following in the United States for its pain-relieving properties. Thousands of legal cases involving the possession or sale of kratom have been dismissed, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin. Earlier, for quantities of 10 kilogrammes or more, possession of kratom was punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 baht ($6,077).

Country's effort to liberalise its drug law

The country's latest effort to liberalise its drug laws was the decriminalisation of kratom, which involved removing the drug from the official list of banned narcotics. Thailand has authorised controlled medicinal marijuana usage, as well as licenced marijuana buying and growing, for the past two years, and has enabled households to grow up to six plants.

The new drug policy was sparked by a desire to relieve pressure on Thailand's legal system and overcrowded jails. Justice Minister Somsak said when he proposed the kratom action to the Cabinet last year that it would not only help cut costs in the legal system, but it would also allow the drug to be used as a low-cost substitute for expensive painkillers like morphine, as well as provide income to people who cultivate the plant, which is mostly grown and used in the impoverished south.

Kratom leaves are commonly chewed in Thailand to provide a slight energy boost, but they can also be smoked. However, it's sometimes combined with other substances to create a narcotic tea or cocktail, which is still banned. According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration's website, kratom is one of the agency's "drugs of concern."

Kratom has been used to ease muscle strain

People have used kratom to ease muscle strains and as an opium substitute, according to the DEA, the drug has also been used to manage opioid withdrawal symptoms. A Muslim community leader in Thailand's southern region of Yala, Nimu Makaje, raised alarm over the plant's misuse. "If we are legalizing it, we need to have proper controlling measures. Currently, a lot of people have lost their jobs and they may use it to reduce their stress. This is very dangerous," he said.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image- @MartinJelsmaTNI/Twitter