Thailand Man Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Using Headphones

In a shocking incident, a man was found dead after a suspected electric shock after using headphones connected to his mobile phone while it was charging. The 35-year-old, Supakhet Saraboon's body was found in his bedroom in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, central Thailand, on the night of February 23. According to the reports, it was found that his body was sprawled across his bed and had his headphones plugged in his ears that connected to a smartphone. The smartphone was also plugged into an extension cable that was connected to the mains.

It is believed that Saraboon had been at football training that night, before returning home. His close neighbour, Surawat Sukpanya, said that his friend loved sports and would usually play football with a local team every evening. Sukpanya, 36, realised that something must be wrong when Saraboon didn't respond to any of his texts. As per the media reports, he and another neighbour broke into Saraboon's house and made the suspicious discovery. Sukpanya later described that they had not heard of him for more than three days, which was very unusual. He visited when Saraboon's ex-girlfriend messaged to visit him and found no one in the house, Sukpanya added. The 36-year-old then added that he and another neighbour decided to break into his house and then found him dead.

Accident caused by phone

Sukpanya after finding the body immediately contacted the emergency services who arrived at the spot and checked the scene before taking the body away. The rescue officials suspected that Sarabeen had been electrocuted after listening to his headphones connected to his smartphone that was plugged in to charge. The body was later sent to the hospital for a post mortem examination, where his cause of death was confirmed, as per reports. Police Colonel Surapong Thammapitak, the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police chief, confirmed that the victim had been found dead and added that there are no suspects involved with the death. He added that they believe that it is an accident caused by the phone.

