Thailand: Mother And Baby Elephant Saved In Dramatic Rescue From Manhole; Watch

A dramatic video of the rescue operation of a pair of elephant, mother and her baby, from a manhole in Thailand is going viral on the internet. The baby elephant was succesfully pulled out from the manhole on Wednesday after its mother was sedated to allow the recue operation to proceed.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of the Royal Hills golf course in Thailand's Nakhon Nayok province. The rescue operation started after wildlife and Khao Yai National Park authorities were alerted by a passer that a one-year-old elephant has fallen into a drainage hole.

Its concerned mother, who was believed to be the part of the elephant herd traveling through the nearby jungle, stayed with her infant child who was unable to climb out of the hole despite numerous attempts.

After the team of the rescuers arrived the spot to get the baby elephant out of the manhole, they were unable to save it due to the presence of his mother, and they were forced to tranquilise the worried mother elephant. Following which, the distressed mother elephant also fell in the pit shortly after she was sedated.

Apart from various news agencies and social media users sharing the video online, the video was also posted national park of Thailand. Watch the video below:

The dramatic rescue

After the mother elephant tumbled partially into the hole, the rescuers used a truck-mounted crane to take her out. After she was lifted aside, the rescuers involving veterinarians and park staff were seen crawling on top of her to perform CPR. It was then a digger pushed away ground so that the nervous baby elephant could climb out of the muddy hole.

The baby elephant was later reunited with its mother after she gained conciousness.