Thailand Museum Unveils Ancient Sandstone Artefacts Of Hindu Deities Indra And Yama

Two ancient sandstone artefacts believed to have been stolen from Thailand during the Vietnam War were unveiled on May 31 at a Bangkok museum. According to Bangkok Post, a welcoming ceremony was held to mark the return of the two ancient hand-carved artefacts that were stolen decades ago and smuggled out of Thailand to the US. The ancient lintels were returned by the Fine Arts Department (FAD) on Friday and they were greeted with a fanfare of traditional dances and an elaborate worship ceremony.

As per the report, the two 680kg Khmer-style stone carvings had been on display at the Asian Arts Museum in San Francisco. The authorities were required to forfeit them when a settlement was reached in February between the US government and San Francisco officials. Thailand had informed the US back in 2017 that the artefacts, which date back to the 10th and 11th century, had been stolen.

During the ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand’s culture minister Itthiphol Kunplome said that today is the day they were finally returned to their home country and displayed here. Bangkok Post reported that the sandstone lintels are believed to have been removed from the structure of Prasat Khao Lon historical sanctuary in Sa Kaeo and Prasat Nong Hong in Buri Ram. Now, after examination, the two artefacts will be exhibited at the Bangkok National Museum near the Grand Palace for three months.

Return of antiquities hold 'great importance'

The Thai experts are expected to determine whether they can restore the artefacts to their original locations. Meanwhile, the Thai foreign ministry has said that the return of these antiquities holds “great importance“ in terms of history, archaeology, and culture to the Thai government and the Thai people. The ministry added that it is believed that both f the sacred lintels were “illegally exported" from Thailand around the 1960s during the Vietnam war.

It is worth noting that the case is viewed as setting a precedent for the return of other stolen artefacts. Tanongsak Hanwong, who located the artefacts and pushed for their return, said that this is a legal battle that has set an “excellent” example for the museums that still own Thai artefacts illegally because they know they will lose the case. Hanwong added that many museums have chosen to reach out to begin the return process instead of going into the legal process.

(Images: @Gee120/Twitter)