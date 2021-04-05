Thailand Plans To 'fully Reopen' Phuket By July, Govt Begins Rigorous Vaccination Campaign

The Government of Thailand has started a rigorous vaccination campaign in the resort island of Phuket in order to kick start the stagnant tourism industry. The residents of Phuket were allowed to jump the queue during the mass inoculation drive to speed up the Thai government’s goal of vaccinating at least 460,000 people by July 1, in order to fully reopen the island to overseas tourists latest by October.

Phuket Tourism Association President, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam told CNA that the island economy has been in shambles due to the COVID-19 pandemic that grounded international air travel and induced fear for travel. Phuket residents have been losing hope, he said. Only last year, the country had welcomed as many as 40 million tourist arrivals, but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the figures of overseas travellers shrank to just 6.7 million, dipping 78 percent. Incurring the Thai government revenue loss of 87.5 million baht (US$2.92 million). The island nation is now aiming to administer jab to 70 percent of the island’s population with joint efforts from Phuket’s industry association of hotels and tourism to achieve herd immunity by October.

Scrapped quarantine measures

Thailand also scrapped the quarantine measures for the travellers to revive the tourism sector, allowing the foreign nationals to be able to roam, explore cafes and establishments freely without restrictions. Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, meanwhile, told local broadcasters that the goal of mass inoculation is challenging but necessary to boost the nation’s GDP. The administration also relaxed the border measures to uplift the devastated tourism sector and attract foreign visitors.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tanee Sangrat, told the Associated Press that the travelers entering the country — Thais, and non-Thais — are no longer required to have fit-to-fly documents issued by Thai consulates effective April 8. Although, a negative covid test result will be mandatory to produce. Meanwhile, those who are immunized will be required to show the certificates approved by the Thai FDA and the World Health Organization. Thailand is hoping to fully reopen Phuket as it is one of the most popular destinations for international travellers on the Island.