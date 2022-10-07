Thailand PM To Meet Attack Victims As Death Toll Rises To 38; Details Of Stabbing Emerge

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha will visit Nong Bua Lamphu province on Friday, October 7, to meet with families of the shooting attack victims, CNN reported. Thailand will also fly flags at half-staff on Friday, the Prime Minister's office said. At least 38 people, including 24 children and a pregnant teacher were killed after a former police officer went on a shooting spree at a daycare centre in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, October 6, NBC News reported. The office of Police General Surachete Hakparn said that at least 12 people were injured in the shooting. Surachete Hakparn stated that all the wounded people were undergoing treatment for the injuries.

According to the officials, the suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Panya Khamrab who had served at Na Wang police station. The officials revealed that police had arrested Khamrab with methamphetamines in 2021. After a shooting spree at the daycare centre, the attacker fled the scene and targeted several bystanders before heading to his home. According to police, the suspect killed his wife, and their child and took his life also. The suspect had made use of a 9mm handgun for a shooting spree, as per the NBC News report. However, he made use of a knife for attacking children aged between two to five years, according to police. Before shooting at the daycare centre, the suspect had appeared in court over a drug charge that led to his suspension from police in 2021.

Thailand PM terms it 'shocking incident'

The children were taking their lunchtime nap when the suspect targeted them, CNN reported citing several police officials. A pregnant teacher who was present with the children in the room was among those who died due to the attack. Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha has termed the killing the most "shocking incident." In a Facebook post, Prayuth Chan-o-cha expressed his "deepest condolences" to the families who lost their loved ones in the shooting incident at a child daycare centre in northeastern Thailand. Thailand PM informed that he has directed the police to take immediate legal action in the matter and all involved parties to provide recovery to all the impacted people.

UK PM expresses 'shock' over shooting incident

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed "shock" to hear about the shooting incident in Thailand. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the leader said that her thoughts are with the people affected by the "horrific events" in Thailand. She stated that the UK stands with the people of Thailand at this terrible time. British PM Liz Truss tweeted, "I am shocked to hear of the horrific events in Thailand this morning. My thoughts are with all those affected and the first responders. The UK stands with the Thai people at this terrible time." Meanwhile, Australian PM Anthony Albanese offered condolences to the people affected by the shooting incident in Thailand. Anthony Albanese tweeted, "It’s impossible to comprehend the heartbreak of this horrific news from Thailand. All Australians send their love and condolences."

Image: AP