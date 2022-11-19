Thailand Police Fires Tear Gas & Rubber Bullets At Crowds Protesting Against APEC Summit

Thailand Police fired rubber bullets at the demonstrators who were protesting against the APEC economic summit in Thailand's Bangkok, informed a police official who was in charge of the summit's security. The reason behind such brutal action by the police was the violence that took place between the police and hundreds of demonstrators near the venue of the Summit which was being attended by world leaders. The videos went viral on social media platforms showing the protestors charging at police and damaging the state properties.

Anti-government protests exploding on the streets of #Bangkok this week, put down as usual with brutal police violence. Cops exist to protect the state, not the ppl, and the state exists to protect the rich. We want power to the ppl, and fire to the state. #ACAB #antireport pic.twitter.com/bAqXx4aKlT — GhostofDurruti (@DurrutiRising) November 18, 2022

Stop APEC protest Thailand. More cops than protestors in Bangkok today. pic.twitter.com/VeoSVJuluI — Tweetnado (@chrisgust) November 18, 2022

Protests in Thailand turn worse

In a video, a police car was also seen being overturned by the protestors while Bangkok police officers were seen curbing them with shields and hitting them back with batons. A youth activist who was at the protest said that people were also protesting against Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, as per the media reports. Prime Minister Prayuth, who has survived multiple no-confidence votes against him this year, first seized power in the 2014 military coup and then retained office in 2019 under a heavily restricted election. The spokesperson for the security and traffic operations center, Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said, "About 350 protestors who gathered at Lan Khong Muang Town Square began moving from there to the summit their demand to the Apec Summit around 8:50 am." According to the local media reports, the demonstrators defied the advisory by moving to the Din So Road.