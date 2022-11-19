Last Updated:

Thailand Police Fires Tear Gas & Rubber Bullets At Crowds Protesting Against APEC Summit

Thailand Police fired rubber bullets at the demonstrators who were protesting against the APEC economic summit in Thailand's Bangkok, informed the police.

Written By
Saumya joshi
Thailand protest outbreak

Image: AP


Thailand Police fired rubber bullets at the demonstrators who were protesting against the APEC economic summit in Thailand's Bangkok, informed a police official who was in charge of the summit's security. The reason behind such brutal action by the police was the violence that took place between the police and hundreds of demonstrators near the venue of the Summit which was being attended by world leaders. The videos went viral on social media platforms showing the protestors charging at police and damaging the state properties. 

Protests in Thailand turn worse

In a video, a police car was also seen being overturned by the protestors while Bangkok police officers were seen curbing them with shields and hitting them back with batons. A youth activist who was at the protest said that people were also protesting against Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, as per the media reports. Prime Minister Prayuth, who has survived multiple no-confidence votes against him this year, first seized power in the 2014 military coup and then retained office in 2019 under a heavily restricted election. The spokesperson for the security and traffic operations center, Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said, "About 350 protestors who gathered at Lan Khong Muang Town Square began moving from there to the summit their demand to the Apec Summit around 8:50 am." According to the local media reports, the demonstrators defied the advisory by moving to the Din So Road. 

READ | Ajith Kumar goes bike riding in Thailand post North India trip; Tamil star's pics go viral
READ | Ajith Kumar returns from Thailand after shoot, fans cheer for superstar at airport | Watch
READ | Thailand to stress sustainability at Asia-Pacific summit
First Published:
COMMENT