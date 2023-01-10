Thailand Princess Remains Unconscious Weeks After Collapsing Due To Heart Ailment

The oldest of seven children of Thailand’s King King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, has been admitted to the hospital due to a bacterial infection, the royal palace announced in an official statement on Monday. The 44-year-old princess has been unconscious for more than three weeks, the palace informed, adding that she collapsed due to heart problems on Dec 14. Since she was hospitalised, the palace has issued the third statement about her health condition, noting that the doctors have declared she suffered from severe heart arrhythmia – a state of irregular heartbeat caused by inflammation from a mycoplasma infection.

“Doctors continue to provide medicine and use equipment to support the functions of the heart, lung and kidney as well as using antibiotics while monitoring her condition closely,” the statement isused by the Bureau of the Royal Household read.

At the hospital, doctors are continuing to treat the princess with the required medication and antibiotics. The medical equipment is being used to support the function of her heart, lungs and kidneys, the palace notified. Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati is known to be a plausible heir to the throne and was a senior member of the royal family. She has not been publicly addressed as the heir to the throne. She fell unconscious during a military dog training session in the Pak Chong district of north-eastern Nakhon Ratchasima province on Dec 14 while preparing the dogs.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati was rushed to a local hospital initially and later airlifted to Bangkok’s King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, according to reports. Known lovingly by her nickname, Princess “Pa”, the Royal princess holds degrees in law and international relations. Professionally, she had taken held the position of Thailand’s ambassador to Austria and had taken up responsibilities of Thai ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Crim­inal Justice. She has been a diplomat to Slovenia and Slovakia and has donned the roles at the Attorney General’s office, the Royal Security Command. She was born on Dec 7, 1978, and her mother, Princess Soamsawali, was the king’s first wife. She holds master's and doctorate degrees from Cornell University.