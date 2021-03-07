Thailand: Pro-democracy Protesters Defy Gathering Ban To Demand Leaders' Release

Despite a ban on gatherings, hundreds of demonstrators on March 6 gathered in the Thai capital, Bangkok, in a bid to demand authorities release some protest leaders from jail. According to the Associated Press, the student-led protest movement had sprung up last year with demands for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable. While there were several protests across the country, the main, however, was held by a new faction of the student-led anti-government movement that calls itself REDEM - short for Restart Democracy.

REDEM is an offshoot of a group called Free Youth and its proclaimed goals are to build democratic socialism and minimize political and economic inequality. Saturday’s protest saw demonstrators gathered in front of a criminal court surrounded by barbed wire and water cannon. As the Thai courts denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders, the demonstrators shouted slogans calling for their leaders’ freedom and burning garbage.

30 protesters arrested

The protests ran the risk of being provocative, but there were no violent confrontations. However, the group WeVo, which provides security for the demonstrators, said that more than 30 of its members were arrested as they were assembling nearby. Earlier on Saturday, the police had warned that protesters risked being arrested and police might use harsher measures if protesters became unruly.

People in Thailand have routinely congregated in large numbers to pitch reform against Thailand’s powerful monarchy and break the traditional taboos. Several protesters have been arrested for holding rallies in defiance of the royal defamation law. Protesters, last month, were seen marching against the law, chanting "free our friends" and "abolish 112” slogans and flashing placards, many of whom also banged pots with 112 [article of the criminal code] emblazoned on it.

It is worth noting that the criticism of the monarchy is highly controversial because the institution has been widely considered an untouchable, bedrock element of Thai nationalism. Back in February, the prosecutors had formally charged four top protest leaders with violating the lese mejeste law for the first time since the police started to make arrests under the law last November. The four leaders were denied bail.

(With inputs from AP)

