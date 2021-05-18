Thailand Reports Spike In COVID-19 Cases Amid Outbreaks In Prisons

Thailand reported 2,473 new Coronavirus cases including 680 cases among prisoners on May 18, according to the country's COVID-19 task force (CCSA). The new cases reported take the total tally of infections to 127,184 in the country. Thailand reported 35 new deaths caused by the virus as the country is struggling with the third wave of infections. The death toll rose to 649 in the country since the pandemic started last year.

COVID-19 cases in Thailand

The prison in the northern province of Chiang Mai was the worst-hit prison with 61 per cent of inmates testing positive for the virus. Aryut Sinthoppan, director-general of the Department of Corrections said that health officials have been carrying out COVID-19 testing in seven other prisons and more positive cases are expected. He told reporters that authorities aim to test every prisoner and added that prisons are overcrowded and there are limitations to disease control efforts.

Taweesilp Visanuyotin, spokesperson for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said Bangkok reported 1,843 new cases with no signs of decline on May 17. He further said that half of the city's districts have high rates of infections. The surge in COVID-19 cases has been seen after the Thailand government allowed restaurants to resume indoor dining in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces until 9pm (local time) with seating limited to 25 per cent of capacity. However, Bangkok officials said that closures would be extended for two more weeks for schools, entertainment venues, cinemas, fitness clubs and sports arenas.

Thailand has so far administered 2.2 million doses of vaccine to front-line workers and high-risk groups. Last week, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that mass vaccination will begin in June as authorities plan local production of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Only three vaccines have been authorized for use in Thailand and only two of them. the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines have been administered so far.

IMAGE: PIXABAY/AP