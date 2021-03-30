Thailand Prime Minister Denies Pushing Back Refugees From Myanmar

Thailand Prime Minister has denied reports of Thai forces pushing back Myanmar villagers who were said to have fled the area after reported airstrikes conducted by the Myanmar army on March 28. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha also said that his government is ready to shelter anyone who is escaping the fighting. Earlier, there were reports that Thai forces pushed back more than 2,000 people attempting to flee Myanmar following a series of airstrikes carried out by the junta in the southeast of the country.

“There is no influx of refugees yet. We asked those who crossed to Thailand if they have any problem in their area. When they say no problem, we just asked them to return to their land first. We asked, we did not use any force,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters. READ | Myanmar Coup: US suspends trade deal with military junta amid political unrest

According to CNN, an activist group the Karen Information Centre earlier said that nearly 2,009 people are internally displaced and hiding in the jungle as they have been forced back into Myanmar. However, in the latest statement, Prayuth Chan-ocha said that there is "no influx of refugees yet". Thousands of people had fled their homes in Myanmar’s southeastern Karen state after military jets carried out a bombing raid on villages controlled by an ethnic armed group.

"We have prepared the areas if the influx happens (so we know) where to keep them," Prayut had said during a media briefing. "We don't want to have any influx into our area, but we certainly have to take human rights issues into our consideration”. READ | Myanmar military chief threw dinner party while his troops shot down 114 civilians: Report

Myanmar crisis

It is worth noting that Thailand has sheltered refugees from Myanmar for more than three decades, with around 86,000 still living inside its borders in camps. The reported influx of people fleeing into neighbouring Thailand marks a new phase in the deepening crisis for Myanmar, which was thrown into turmoil when the military seized power in a coup on February 1 and ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The airstrikes also follow a bloody military crackdown over the weekend that was widely criticised by international leaders.

The death toll in Myanmar has been steadily increasing as authorities grow more forceful with their suppression. The coup also reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. The Advocacy group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) reported the soldiers on Saturday killed 114 people - including children - in 44 towns and cities across the country.

(Image: AP)