Thailand To Allow Fully Vaccinated Tourists From Nov, In Move To Save Ailing Economy

In a bid to remedy the ailing economy, Thailand has planned to reopen international borders for foreign tourists from November 1. As per The Guardian, Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha on Monday announced that the island country is ready to welcome tourists from "some low-risk countries." The latest moves come after COVID-19 cases started falling in the middle of last month.

He also added that fully vaccinated travellers will have to undergo on-arrival COVID-19 tests. "When they arrive, they should present a COVID-19 (negative) test...and test once again upon arrival," Premier Prayuth Chan Ocha said in a televised interview on Monday. As per the latest announcements, tourists from 10 countries, including Britain, the US, China, Germany, and Singapore will be allowed to visit Thailand. "After getting a (second) negative test they can travel freely like Thais," he said during the address adding, visitors outside the 10 low-risk countries also are welcomed to Thailand "but they have to be in quarantine under the so-called "sandbox" scheme in Phuket, the Guardian reported.

The Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha on Monday also said that the country will make more additions to its "low-risk countries" in December. Additionally, Thailand will also open its entertainment zones from December 1 and permit alcohol sales, the BBC reported. Thailand, on September 1, allowed shopping malls in the capital Bangkok to reopen and restaurants to operate at half capacity. According to AP, Thailand authorities eased many restrictions in Bangkok and other badly affected areas in a bid to reduce the impact on businesses.

Thailand sees the worst economy in 20yrs

With the COVID-related Thailand travel restrictions, the country has suffered the deepest dents in the economy in the last 20 years, The Guardian reported. Being the second COVID hit country after China in 2020, Thailand hastily closed down its borders effectively cutting down 20% of its GDP earned from tourism revenue. The country estimated lost about $50bn revenue coming from foreign tourists.

Thailand COVID cases

It is to be noted that Thailand is currently logging more than 10,000 fresh cases daily since July with a weekly average of 91 COVID-related fatalities. After the arrival of the Delta variant, the country jumped from less than 7,000 cases in 2020 to a total of 1.7mn today. Since the pandemic began the country reported about 18,000 deaths. On the vaccination front, 48% of Thai citizens have received single vaccine doses and only 30% have been jabbed with double doses, the health officials said on Monday.

Image: AP/PIXABAY