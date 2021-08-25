Thailand Urges Pregnant Women To Get Vaccinated Against COVID; Opens 12 Centers In Bangkok

The Thailand Centre for COVID Situation Administration (CCSA) on Wednesday urged pregnant women in the country to get vaccinated against the virus. The authorities have cited the higher risk of deaths among those who become infected with the novel virus. In order to get more pregnant vaccinated, the government has opened 12 vaccination centres in Bangkok.

Vaccination centers opened for pregnant women

Pregnant women are not required to pre-register for getting inoculated at these centres from August 25 to August 27. The CCSA, during a media briefing, informed that according to the Ministry of Public Health, the data collected between December 1, 2020, to August 13, 2021 showed that the pregnant women infected with COVID have a 1.85% fatality rate or 2.5 times the rate of the general public. Furthermore, the Ministry of Public Health stated that the fatality rate for babies, both born and unborn babies, is at 1.8 per cent.

The rate of infection from mother to baby is 11%, which can happen during both pregnancy and close contact after giving birth. In order to reduce the number of deaths due to COVID, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has opened 12 vaccination centres in Bangkok. Those who wish to be vaccinated should bring along their antenatal document or pregnancy certificate with an ID document.

As part of vaccinating their citizens against COVID, the health authorities last month started vaccinating Buddhist monks and those involved with funerals and cremations, according to AP. The vaccinations have been ramped up as the country has been witnessing a rise in COVID cases. Many temple grounds have been into field hospitals and shelters for COVID patients, while others offer free funeral services for people who have died from COVID.

Thailand's COVID siutation

According to the Thailand Department of Disease Control, as of August 25, the country reported 18,417 new COVID cases taking the overall tally to 1,102,368. Thailand has reported 297 new fatalities taking the death toll to 10,085 deaths. The total number of recoveries from COVID has reached 903,015. 400,825 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 175,026 have been inoculated with both doses of vaccine.

