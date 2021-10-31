Thailand: Woman Cuts The Rope And Leaves Two Painters Hanging From The 26th Floor

Thailand police revealed that a homeowner of a high-rise condominium in Thailand cut the support rope for two painters and left them hanging on the 26th floor until a couple rescued them. According to Pol Col Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of Bangkok, the 34-year old woman is currently facing attempted murder and property destruction charges. The chief, however, did not explicitly say what caused the suspect to cut the rope.

According to the Thailand media, the woman was annoyed when the workers came outside her door and she hadn't received the condo's statement that they would be working on October 12. Two painters asked inhabitants on the 26th floor to open the window and let them in, according to a video posted on social media. Song, one of the painters, said that he and two of his friends had descended from the 32nd floor to repair a break in the building.

Someone on the 21st floor cut the rope

According to the local media reports, he further said that he felt the rope become heavier as he approached the 30th floor, he then looked down and saw someone on the 21st floor open a window and cut off his rope. He attempted to enlist the assistance of other units, but no one was available.

One of the residents named Praphaiwan Setsing saved them. Setsing stated that a third coworker continued to support them from the top floor and claimed that her British husband saw one of the painters indicating for assistance and called her to speak with them. She further said that this is a horrific situation that should never have happened.

The suspect initially denied responsibility

The condo's management went with the painters to the police station to report the incident. According to the local media reports, the woman, who cut the ropes of the painters initially denied responsibility, but authorities checked the fingerprints on the ropes which matched with the suspect. The woman arrived at the police station with her lawyer on Wednesday and confessed but denied any desire to murder the workers. The suspect, according to the police chief, was released temporarily. He stated that within 15 days, police will submit an indictment in provincial court. If she is convicted of attempted murder, she could be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)