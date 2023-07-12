Thailand's Parliament Set To Vote For New PM As Prayuth Chan-ocha Calls It A Wrap

Thailand's parliament on Thursday (July 13) will convene for a crucial vote that will determine whether the leader of the nation's widely supported and forward-thinking party can assume control, marking the end of nearly ten years under the rule of the former army chief who came to power through a military coup.

The Move Forward party, known for its progressive stance and commitment to significant economic and power structure reforms, surprised its opponents by securing the highest number of seats in the May election. If the party were to assume power, it would signify a remarkable shift for Thailand, which has been under the rule of former military general Prayuth Chan-ocha, a strong supporter of the monarchy and conservative values, since he seized control through a coup in 2014 and was reelected in 2019.

Prahyuth calls it a wrap from politics

Following Prayuth's announcement on Tuesday of his retirement from politics, he intends to remain as the caretaker prime minister until a new government is established. However, analysts point out that the undemocratic structures implemented during his tenure still persist, as per The Guardian.

According to Thailand's election laws, Pita Limjaroenra, the leader of the Move Forward party, must secure majority support from the 500 elected Members of Parliament in the lower house and the 250 members of the Senate. The Senate members were appointed by the military following the previous coup, and it remains uncertain whether they will support Pita, even though his party emerged victorious in the May election.

Should Pita fail to garner sufficient votes, it could lead to a political deadlock and spark protests from his supporters. Local media reports suggest that a designated protest site will be made available near the parliament for people to gather during the voting process.

Can Pita gather majority?

As he strives to become the prime minister, Pita has been actively rallying his supporters in preparation for the upcoming vote. He has been urging the senators to align themselves with the will of the people and support his candidacy.

“We’re asking them to vote for democracy, for the majority, and to return normalcy to Thai politics, so we can finally move forward,” he said at a gathering on Sunday.

Expressing confidence in having garnered sufficient support, Pita has formed a coalition with other opposition parties, securing a total of 312 votes. To assume the position of prime minister, he now requires a minimum of 64 votes from either senators or Members of Parliament (MPs) who are not part of his coalition.