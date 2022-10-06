Thailand's PM Calls Mass Shooting Incident 'shocking' As Toll Soars To 34; Orders Probe

As at least 34 people were killed in a brutal massacre in Thailand, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has termed the killing the most "shocking event" and expressed his deepest condolences to the keens of those killed. Taking to social media, the Thai PM said he has ordered all the security agencies to unearth more details about the reason for the mass killing and ordered the officials to provide relief to the victims injured in the incident. According to police, the incident occurred at a child daycare centre near the ​​Uthai Sawan Subdistrict in Nong Bua Lamphu Province.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office informed that the deceased include 23 children, two teachers and one police officer, AP reported.

Gunman kills self

As per police officials, the gunman was identified as 34-year-old Panya Kamrab and was an ex-police officer. He took his own life before the security agency could apprehend him. Further, the security official noted that Kamrab was discharged from the police force last year for drug use. According to media reports, the accused first drove to the nursery and asked the staff members about his children. Subsequently, the furious man shouted at the staff as he could not find his children at the nursery and opened fire. Thailand's public broadcaster reported that the gunman was armed with a shotgun, a pistol and a knife.

Acquiring firearms and gun violence is common in Thailand

Later, he drove back to his house and killed his wife and child. Some witnesses claimed that the man was looking extremely agitated and was rammed several bystanders while driving back to his house. It is worth noting procuring arms is illegal but is not difficult in Thailand. Besides, reports of gun violence are very common but it rarely experiences mass shootings involving schools and children. The last such incident was reported the killing in 2020 when a soldier killed at least 29 people in a shopping centre. As per reports, he had been angry over the result of a property deal.

Image: Facebook/@Central Investigation Police/AP