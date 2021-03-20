The King Of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Shares Pics Of Younger Son As He Turns 1

The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of his younger son as he turned one. "Together with the Bhutanese people, we offer our prayers and wishes for the lasting happiness and well-being of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck," he wrote on Instagram.

India in the wee hours of Wednesday dispatched the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Thimpu, Bhutan from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. According to sources, the consignment containing 1.5 lakh doses of vaccine will reach Thimpu today. Bhutan is the first country to receive the Government of India's gift of COVID-19 vaccines which are manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII).

In line with India-Bhutan's unique and special relations, India had ensured a continuous supply of trade and essential items to Bhutan, despite Coronavirus restrictions. India so far has provided essential medicines and medical supplies- including paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, PPEs, N95 masks, x-ray machines and test kits worth over Rs 2.8 crores to Bhutan. Apart from this, India has also entered into an "Air Travel Arrangement" or "Transparent Bubble" agreement with Bhutan.