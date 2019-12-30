New Mandalorian Clip Proves Stormtroopers Can't Aim With Hilarious Blooper

Since the original Star Wars Trilogy, the fact that Stormtroopers have poor sense of aim has been a recurring joke in the fandom. Disneys latest addition to the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian seems to have paid tribute to this long-running joke by adding a scene in their latest episodes showing two Stormtroopers shooting at a can.

The Mandalorian proving that Stormtroopers can't aim

The scene from the show has two Stormtroopers on some sort of mission and talking when they get bored, one of the troopers takes out his blaster to shoot at a can some distance away. He misses, repeatedly, at this point the other stormtrooper looks at him disappointedly and takes out his own blaster in order to show his colleague how it is done.

But he misses too, every shot and can then be seen shaking the gun near his ear indicating that maybe there was something wrong in the blasters that making them miss their shots. During the first few episodes of the Star Wars Saga, it was believed that our heroes were just really good at dodging the Stormtroopers shots but as time passed it became clear that the reason that Stormtrooper could not hit anything was simply cause maybe they were just not that good.

Given the fact that Stormtroopers are supposed to be highly trained soldiers of the Empire, the fact that they were missing their shots from such close range was weird, to say the least.

Take a look at some funny fan reactions below:

This man taika waititi needs a star wars trilogy pic.twitter.com/yfE6J7zaYh — LAWFULNOOB (@LAWFULNOOB) December 28, 2019

To me it looks like they're implying it's (At least partially) because they have shitty guns. — Joseph The Sane 🧙‍♂️ (@_SaneJoe_) December 28, 2019

My take is the empire has a really poor weapons budget so they buy cheap, poorly made weapons — 🐀Zetsubou Butler🐁 (@anime_bootleg) December 28, 2019

A user put up a post of Quora giving a reason as to why the Stormtroopers were missing their shots despite being elite trained troops, here is a gist of his arguments-

1. The Stormtrooper helmets have very low visibility their visors are misaligned making it very hard to shoot accurately.

2. They miss on purpose. According to the user the Stormtrooper miss on purpose in order to guide their targets into a pre-determined place. During Episode IV the Stormtroopers did not miss because they had orders to kill anyone who was not the princess.

3. The Force protects the Jedi. According to the poster, the Jedi use the Force to ensure that the Stormtroopers can not hit them. But them why could they no-shoot Han Solo or Chewy?

4. Stormtroopers are inherently inferior to clones. While Clones were created and genetically modified to be the perfect soldiers, Stormtroopers, on the other hand, were mostly just human recruits.

