'The Satanic Verses': Book That Forced Salman Rushdie Into Hiding After Threats & Fatwas

Renowned author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage when he was about to give a speech in western New York. The Booker-prize-winning author was apparently stabbed in the neck, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The visuals from Chautauqua Institution show a man storming onto the stage and thrashing and stabbing Rushdie before being restrained. The author was airlifted to the hospital. His immediate condition is not known.

"On August 12, 2022, at about 11 am, a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A state Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody," Police said.

Threats and fatwas issued to Salman Rushdie

Rushdie has suffered years of death threats over his 1988 book "The Satanic Verses" which was criticised by many Muslims and considered blasphemous. The book was banned in Iran and its late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie's death. He also announced a bounty of $3 million for anyone who kills Rushdie.

In the United States, the FBI was notified of 78 threats to bookshops in early March 1989. Some bookstores were also attacked. In the United Kingdom, two large bookstores were bombed on April 9, 1989.

The death threats and fatwas led Rushdie to go into hiding under the UK government's protection program, including a round-the-clock armed guard. He appeared in the late 1990s after nine years of isolation and cautiously resumed more public appearances.

Rushdie published a memoir called "Joseph Anton" in 2012 about the decree. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding. The same year, the bounty for Rushdie was raised from $2.8 million to $3.3 million by a semi-official Iranian religious foundation.

Iran's government has long distanced itself from the fatwa. The Index on Censorship, an organisation promoting free speech, said that the fatwa for his death still stands and the bounty was raised as recently as 2016.

Image: AP