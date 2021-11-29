'The Simpsons': Episode Featuring Tiananmen Square Censored In Hong Kong By Disney Plus

An episode of The Simpsons the American sitcom has been restricted by the streaming service Disney Plus in Hong Kong. The platform was launched in the region earlier this month. The episode was censored as it featured a visit to Beijing's Tiananmen Square by the fictional cartoon family, reported ANI citing Variety - an American media company. Meanwhile, according to local media in Hong Kong, the said episode, which is the 12th (16th season), cannot be accessed anymore in the region. However, it can be accessed from other regions of Asia.

The report further stated that it can be accessed in Hong Kong too but through a virtual private network that enables users to modify their IP address. On June 4, 1989, the square was the site of a student revolt that was put down with brutal force, resulting in the famous 'tank man' images of a protester attempting to resist advancing military hardware. Hundreds of demonstrators were reportedly killed during the revolt. Since then, the incident has been strongly censored within mainland China and it is believed that a considerable part of the populace in the region is unaware of the events. However, activists in Hong Kong have kept the memory of the massacre alive for many years, organising enormous public vigils and erecting a prominent statue at a local university.

According to Variety, the recent enactment of a new film censorship law has already been used to reject government-critical films at a festival. Foreign journalists, including those working for major publications, have been denied the right to renew their Hong Kong work permits. The decision-making process behind Disney's removal of The Simpsons episode is still unknown, whether this is an example of corporate self-censorship or whether the company was forced to make the cut. The report also stated that while the new film censorship amendment excludes streaming services, the National Security Law, which prohibits subversion, secession, terrorism, and coordination with foreign forces, maintains global jurisdiction.

About The Simpsons

It should be mentioned here that The Simpsons is an animated comedy series created by James L Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. The much-acclaimed animation series has been on the screens since 1989 has a total of 33 seasons. The series stars Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer, Julie Kavner, and Yeardley Smith in lead roles. The series revolves around the humorous exploits of the working-class family in the misfit town of Springfield.

