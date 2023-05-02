The Sound Of Silence: Japan's Street Piano To Be Removed After Disruptive Performances

Japanese authorities in Kakogawa city have taken down a street piano over complaints that some individuals overstepped the 10-minute restriction or played it excessively loud. It had been only six months since it was placed there for the amusement of daily commuters, officials in Kakogawa, in the country's west, got rid of the piece of equipment from the railway station's primary concourse, according to local media.

Some of the musicians who played the instrument - obtained from a nearby kindergarten - found themselves in a gloom and doom state overtaking their enjoyment a little too seriously. The city officials stated that too many individuals went beyond the allotted 10-minute time limit—one man reportedly played for an hour—while others violated the rules against "singing loudly" or "playing at great volume," even during station announcements, The Guardian reported.

'Pianos are entertaining' says a teenage girl

The city decided the piano would play its last note at 9 p.m. this Sunday, the public network NHK said. While some rail travellers will undoubtedly be happy, others lamented the piano's loss. A teenage girl told NHK that “Pianos are entertaining and put a smile on people’s faces.” “I just hope other players have good manners so street pianos at other stations don’t have to be removed,” she added.

A young boy who had just performed for a bystander said he was "very sad" to see the piano leave but was happy to have had the chance to play it. He remarked, "I hope street pianos be put all throughout Japan.

However, officials from Kakogawa told NHK that they had not excluded transferring it to a different position where it wouldn't conflict with station announcements. So, the silence won't be for long!