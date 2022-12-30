The World In 2022: Events Around The Globe That Were Unpredictable And ‘predictable’

2022 will end in two days and it has been a year that has had numerous twists and turns that were by definition unexpected. From political turmoils to political exits, from famous deaths to assassinations, from Elon Musk to the James Webb telescope, from droughts to deluges, from protests to an all out war, all of it happening as the world tries to recover from the economic collapse of a devastating pandemic which still has not officially ended with the recent surge in China.

Here is a look at some events that no one saw coming or were 'maybe' unpredictable:

Shortest-serving PM in UK history

Amidst a political and economic crisis, by October this year, the UK saw three Prime Ministers, four Chancellors of the Exchequer, and four Home Secretaries in the past four years, all of them from the Conservative Party. Liz Truss, the third female Prime Minister of UK, was sworn in on September 6, 2022, and ousted on October 20, 2022, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the United Kingdom. Truss, notably, could not even defeat an online contest to defeat a lettuce. All of this resulted in the UK getting its first British Asian and Hindu Prime Minister - Rishi Sunak.

James Webb Telescope’s breathtaking images

In early July, NASA released the next wave of images from the James Webb Space Telescope Tuesday, heralding a new era of astronomy. "Every image is a new discovery," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. "Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before." Webb's first images set the space community alight, and were shown on giant screens in New York City's Times Square and in London.

Russia enters Ukraine and Zelenskyy fights back

After many speculations and tensions, Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 triggering a major refugee crisis. The sounds of air raid alarms rang heavy across Kyiv as the world looked upon the start of an active war in this decade. Russian President Vladimir Putin made his demands clear, and so did Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy. The conflict has resulted in massive loss to human life and infrastructure with no diplomatic solution in sight yet.

Floods and droughts give dire warning of Climate Change

It has been a year of extremes, and more so when it comes to the climate and weather. Forest fires, droughts, floods, cyclones, tsunamis, typhoons spread across the planet at different periods in the year. Hundreds died across Nigeria and Congo in a devastating deluge that saw thousands stranded. Pakistan saw its first floods in a decade. Europe’s forests burned due to extreme heat. Japan was hit by a devastating typhoon while Afghanistan endured a major earthquake. Drought hit South America and most of Europe as inflation increased, sending food prices soaring.

Assassination of Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries on July 8 after he was shot in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of Japan’s upper house election. The 67-year-old was Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister. Even though he left the Japanese PM’s office in 2020 citing health concerns, he never left the public eye and remained an influential personality in the country.

Lula Da Silva makes a comeback

Veteran Brazilian politician Luis Inacio Lula da Silva made his big presidential comeback on October 30, when he defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become Brazil’s next president. Luiz Inácio da Silva, who is popularly known as Lula in the South American country, is the founding member of the leftist Worker’s Party. The 77-year-old previously served as Brazil’s 35th president and held the top post between 2003 and 2010.

Michelle Bachelet releases a report on Xinjiang

On September 1, with less than fifteen minutes to go before her term came to end at midnight (Geneva time), outgoing United Nations Human Rights Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet released the much awaited and delayed report of her office’s findings addressing the concerns revolving human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China. The report stated “serious human rights violations have been committed in the region in the context of the Government’s application of counter-terrorism and counter-“extremism” strategies” Publication was delayed because of the eleventh-hour delivery of an official Chinese response that contained names and pictures of individuals that had to be blacked out by the UN commissioner’s office for privacy and safety reasons.

Protesters storm Sri Lanka President’s house

July saw Sri Lankans on the streets protesting against the government as the country went into its worst economic crisis ever. Protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s mansion and occupied it for a weekend and also torched the prime minister's private mansion as well. Photos and videos posted to social media show Sri Lankans enjoying the luxuries of the president and prime minister's estates, documenting themselves lounging on furniture, swimming in pools, and even working out in the home gym.

A new generation protests in Iran

December 25 saw the anti-government women’s rights protests in Iran turn a hundred days. Protests, led by women, include Iranians from different ethnic and regional backgrounds, nonreligious and religious alike. A new generation of Iranians has risen to oppose the archaic governing of the Iranian regime. There have been countless protests in Iran in the last 50 years, but none of them had the intensity that this protest has. The movement is being led by a generation that is taking part in public dissent for the first time, most of them being led overwhelmingly by young women. The protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for allegedly violating Iran's strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf.

COP27 summit has a breakthrough

The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed on November 20 this year with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters. “This outcome moves us forward,” said Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary. “We have determined a way forward on a decades-long conversation on funding for loss and damage – deliberating over how we address the impacts on communities whose lives and livelihoods have been ruined by the very worst impacts of climate change.” Set against a difficult geopolitical backdrop, COP27 resulted in countries delivering a package of decisions that reaffirmed their commitment to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The package also strengthened action by countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the inevitable impacts of climate change, as well as boosting the support of finance, technology and capacity building needed by developing countries. Creating a specific fund for loss and damage marked an important point of progress, with the issue added to the official agenda and adopted for the first time at COP27.

EU gets embroiled in a scandal connected to Qatar

Early December saw the European parliament at the centre of a spreading corruption scandal after a vice president of the European Union’s parliament was suspended from her duties on Saturday after being caught up in an investigation into influence peddling at the EU assembly allegedly involving officials from Qatar. Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek former TV news anchor, was suspended by her party in Greece and the EU assembly’s Socialists and Democrats group Friday after Belgian police staged 16 raids across Brussels as part of a probe into corruption and money laundering at the parliament. Four people were detained for questioning, and investigators recovered around 600,000 euros ($633,500) in cash and seized computer equipment and mobile telephones. Prosecutors did not identify the four but at least one was an EU lawmaker and one was a former member.

Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan as China fumes

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 3, escalating tensions with China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation left from a Malaysian air force base after a brief stopover that included a lunch meeting with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "warmly welcomes US Congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi... it marks 1st visit by a US House Speaker in 25yrs... underscores high-level support for Taiwan-US relations from US Congress & wide scope of bilateral cooperation." Pelosi is being oblivious to the plethora of problems within her country and does not care about the livelihoods and wellbeing of her fellow Americans, but she has been pulling political stunts and repeating what has been proven by numerous facts to be the lie of the century, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Indonesia’s newly proposed criminal code is bonkers!

On December 7, Indonesia's Parliament unanimously passed a long-awaited revision of the country's penal code that criminalises sex outside of marriage for citizens as well as foreigners, prohibits promotion of contraception and bans defamation of the president and state institutions. The amended code also expands an existing blasphemy law and maintains a five-year prison term for deviations from the central tenets of Indonesia's six recognised religions: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism. Citizens can face a 10-year prison term for associating with organisations that follow Marxist-Leninist ideology and a four-year sentence for spreading communism.

Japan revamps its defence strategy for the first time since WWII

In a major break from its strictly self-defence-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy on December 16 this year declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighbouring China and North Korea. With China, North Korea and Russia directly to its west and north, Japan “faces the severest and most complicated national security environment since the end of the war,” the strategy said, referring to World War II. It named China as “the biggest strategic challenge” — before North Korea and Russia — to Japan’s effort toward ensuring the peace, safety and stability for itself and the international society.

South Koreans get younger

On December 8, the South Korean Parliament decided to let go of the two traditional ways of counting age and decided to continue with the international age system. The two scrapped methods also include the popular “Korean Age” system. The country is all set to follow the International standards of counting age from June 2023. According to the BBC, the move was taken by the South Korean administration to reduce the confusion surrounding the calculation of the age of people in Korea. Prior to this South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol asserted that the traditional way of calculating age created “unnecessary social and economic costs”. Hence it looks like South Koreans are about to gain younger.

Peru’s President ousted by his Vice President

On December 7, in an attempt to quell a vote of impeachment against him, Peru's President José Pedro Castillo Terrones was all set to declare rule by decree by installing a new emergency government, only for him to be ousted within hours by members of the Peruvian Congress. He was arrested on charges of rebellion and attempting to trigger a grave constitutional crisis. Following this, Castillo’s Vice President, Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the first female President in the history of the South American country. Peru has been suffering through a massive political and economical crisis for the past few years. Apart from the continuous elimination of the country’s leaders, the Latin American nation is going through a nation-wide drought that is affecting the country’s food supply and leading to heightened prices.

Italy moves extremely right

Italy got its first woman Prime Minister in Giorgia Meloni, whose party claimed victory in Italy's elections in September. The election results showed that the coalition led by Meloni's Brothers of Italy party along with Matteo Salvini's League party and former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia won around 44% of the votes, according to AP. The centre-left Democratic Party and its allies received about 26% votes followed by the five-star movement with 15% votes. The elections were held on 28 September after the Mario Draghi-led government collapsed in July

Many GOATs in sport announce retirement and some passed away

Tennis legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer announced their retirement. Indian cricketing legend Mithali Raj bid farewell. One of the greatest F1 drivers to ever drive a Formula One car, Sebastian Vettel called it a wrap. Cricketing great Australian Shane Warne passed away on March 4. The greatest footballer of the 20th century - Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known by the world as Pele passed away on December 29 this year in Brazil.

Musk acquires Twitter, not before the latter took him to court

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and his tweets have always been the talk of the internet more than often, especially, because of his distinct opinion on vague subjects and the factor of 'randomness' associated with his tweets which usually have massive consequences for the stock markets as seen in the past. He went on to make a deal to buy Twitter, only for him to pull out which resulted in the micro-blogging site taking him to court. The deal was finalised on October 27 this year with Musk gearing up to make big changes at the company.

Johnny Depp gets Heard immunity

A US jury ruled on June 1 that actress Amber Heard fabricated defamatory abuse claims against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The jurors also awarded the American actor $15 million in damages. The Virginia panel of seven concluded that Heard's 2018 article on the "sexual assault" she had experienced was defamatory to Depp and was written with malicious intent, rendering her guilty of libel. Further, the jury also decided that Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, defamed Heard by telling the Daily Mail that her assault claims were a "hoax," and gave her $2 million in damages. The jury made a decision in the high-profile slander case earlier on June 1. The seven-person Virginia jury has been deliberating in Fairfax County Circuit Court near the US capital for nearly 13 hours over three days.

Bronze Benin statues return to Nigeria

The UK's Horniman Museum and Garden agreed to hand over artefacts to Nigeria on August 8 which include 72 bronze treasures looted from Benin City in 1897. Through a press release, the London-based museum announced that it will transfer the ownership of all the historic items to the Nigerian government that was brought to the UK during the "bloody and devastating" operation launched by the British military in February 1897. The precious metals were reportedly robbed from the Kingdom of Benin, which now is the capital of Edo State in southern Nigeria. At least 10,000 items of historical value were looted during the British operation, out of which the London Museum holds 900. The "immensely significant" treasures will be delivered back to Nigeria after a unanimous vote on the same by the board of trustees, the press release said. If finalised, the Horniman Museum of London will become the first government-funded museum to return treasures taken from Benin City, which includes at least 12 brass plaques that form the part of "Benin bronze."

Zombie Virus found in Siberia, somebody call Rick Grimes

On November 30, scientists revived a 48,500-year-old zombie virus that had been hidden beneath a frozen lake in Russia until now. According to a report from Fox News, international experts have issued a warning that a new public health concern might rise from the permafrost's irreversible thawing brought on by climate change. The French, Russian, and German researchers claimed they had discovered and resurrected 13 new "zombie viruses" in a report that was released to the preprint repository bioRxiv but has not yet been peer-reviewed. These viruses were identified from seven various ancient Siberian permafrost samples. Fox News further reported that one virus had been underwater frozen and dormant for about 50,000 years. The researchers discovered that even after tens of thousands of years, the diseases are still contagious.