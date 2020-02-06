These Funny Cats Will Make You Laugh Out Loud With Their hilarious Activities

Cats are renowned to be moody and live by their own rules, the pet owners have consistently claimed. While they live by the reputation of being mean and frisky, time and often the owners have shared instances when their feline goofed up a situation in a dramatic reaction to something. Whether it is hunting, bathing or even just barely existing, the cats have a hilarious personality and behave in an unpredictable manner.

Funny cats and their hilarious activities

The internet has shared some of the comical photos of their pet feline giving hilarious responses to an external situation that has amused the audience online. In a picture shared by a user, her pet cats can be seen perched at awkward places in the household, from shelves to the window panes, one of the cats Nightshade was also spotted spying on someone.

This cat can be seen supervising his owner while he was doing the dishes to keep vigilant on his work. Or perhaps the feline intended to help, however, the intentions of the feline have not been made clear. The owner thinks that the cat was making sure that the dishes were washed properly.

A Persian cat dressed as a cowboy presumably has horse-riding for a hobby in his spare time. In a video shared by a user on Twitter, the cowboy cat takes in charge of the reign in an attempt to go for a horse-riding around the house.

In another hilarious video shared by an owner, the pet cat can be seen infiltrating the territories in the neighbourhood. The cat, which is a snow-white colour, efficiently skitters the fence in an attempt to reach her destination in some forbidden area.

In a side-splitting video, a Siberian cat named Tito who is presumably fond of napping in a basin is in a dismay. He is seen perched the side of the sink staring at the dripping water and wondering. The owner caught him in his ordeal and shared the video online with a funny caption. Tito is indecisive about whether to step in the sink or wait patiently. It seems like he is calculating the risk.

