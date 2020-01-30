Thieves Steal Work Of Salvador Dali Worth Thousands In Stockholm

Thieves in the Swedish capital Stockholm stole bronze sculptures and etching by surreal artist Salvador Dali from a gallery in a smash and grab raid in the wee hours of Thursday, international media reported. The incident happened during an exhibition of the Spanish artists’ work which was held at the Couleur gallery, in Stockholm's upmarket Ostermalm district.

Exhibits were on loan from Switzerland

According to reports, the exhibition contained around ten pieces of the Dali’s work. Peder Enstrom, who owns the gallery, while talking to international media revealed that the stolen articles were worth 200,000 to 500,000 crowns ($21,000 to $52,000) each before adding that it was terrible. He further said that all the exhibits were on loan from Switzerland.

Speaking about the incident, the Stockholm police said that robbers smashed the glass entry doors of the gallery and robbed the articles. The scenes were immediately cordoned off for the forensic experts to conduct an examination.

