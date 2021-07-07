Third Layer Of Atmosphere, Mesosphere Is Cooling & Contracting Due To Climate Change: NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through the three satellite images, have revealed that the mesosphere-- the third layer of the atmosphere-- is cooling and contracting nearly 30 to 50 miles above the surface. According to the report published by NASA, scientists had predicted this effect long back and rebuked human-driven activities for climate change. It has also noted that the mesosphere is cooling down by up to 2.7 degrees Celsius per decade.

Scott Bailey, an atmospheric scientist at Virginia Tech, who also heads the study published in the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics said, "You need several decades to get a handle on these trends and isolate what’s happening due to greenhouse gas emissions, solar cycle changes, and other effects." He further added, "In the lower atmosphere, there are plenty of molecules nearby and they easily trap and transfer Earth's heat between each other, maintaining that quilt-like warmth."

New development would affect radio communication and global positioning systems

It also analysed that how temperature and pressure changed over 29 years. The team examined the stretch of sky 30 to 60 miles above the surface. At most altitudes, the mesosphere cooled as carbon dioxide increased. That effect meant the height of any given atmospheric pressure fell as the air cooled. In other words, the mesosphere was contracting. This shrinkage can cause disturbance in radio communication and global positioning systems.

Climate change means less snow for Yellowstone: Report

Yellowstone National Park visitors hoping to see its world-renowned geysers, wolves and bears can expect warmer temperatures and less snow as climate change alters the park’s environment, according to a report by U.S. and university researchers released on Wednesday. Average temperatures in the Yellowstone region in recent decades were likely the warmest of the last 800,000 years, according to geologic studies. And average annual snowfall has decreased by nearly 2 feet (1 meter) since 1950.

The changing climate could affect some of the park’s most iconic sites, including Old Faithful, a geyser famous for erupting at regular intervals. The report summarizes existing data and projected changes to temperature, precipitation and water in the Yellowstone region, which covers parts of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. Researchers said they intend for the report to serve as a starting point for discussions on responding to the impact of climate change on the environment, local economies and ways of life in the region.

(With inputs from AP)