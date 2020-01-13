The Debate
This 11-year-old Boy Born Without Fingers Receives 3D-printed Hands For Christmas

Rest of the World News

An 11-year-old US boy from Tennessee who was born without any fingers, left foot and also only has 40 per cent of his tongue received 3D printed hands as gift.

This

An 11-year-old US boy from Tennessee who was born without any fingers, left foot and also only has 40 per cent of his tongue received one of the best Christmas gifts he could ever imagine i.e. a pair of custom 3D-printed hands. Gavin Sumner, faces problems to perform simple daily day activities but from now onwards he will be able to hold and grip things for the first time in his life. 3D-printed custom made hands were designed and printed by Anthony Economos. Economos is the owner of Bedrock Creative, a marketing and product development firm that decided to help the little boy after his mother Kori Sumner connected with him on Facebook earlier this year, according to the reports. 

Family surprised Sumner

The family of the boy had plotted a surprise for him and tricked him to go to the Mayor's office, saying his aunt was getting an award. But surprisingly, Sumner received the best gift that he will never forget in his life. Kori said that she was grateful to the owner of the company and his team who took almost a year of modifications and trials.

Five year old receives prosthetic arm

In a somewhat similar incident, a five-year-old little British boy, Jacob Scrimshaw who was born without a large part of his left arm can finally embrace his younger brother after receiving a functioning prosthetic arm above the elbow. Scrimshaw was born with a small stump coming off his left shoulder and was fitted with the green Hulk robotic arm this month. His mother, Gemma Turner (36) in an interview with a news agency said that she always thought that Jacob coped well without his arm and added that when he came home from school one day in tears she knew that they had to do something.

Gemma, a mother of three, promised Jacob to get him an arm when the little boy came back home from school crying and saying that he was fed up with the constant struggle. Scrimshaw got fixed his new green superhero arm just six days ago on December 12.

Published:
