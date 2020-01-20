This Bunny Wears Bow Tie, Flies First Class And Lives Luxurious Life

Coco the bunny, an eight-year-old rabbit is making headlines for living luxurious life as she just flew business class on an 11 hour United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Japan. The rabbit was reportedly flying with her owner Takako Ogawa when photos of her flaunting a bow tie seated in style in the jetliner emerged.

Coco, a classy blue mini rex was snuggled up on her private cosy seat as she was served nuts and croissants by the stewardess. The bunny, as per the reports, is accustomed to living high-class. Sources reveal that Coco has in fact taken a flight earlier when Takako moved to California three years ago, but the 32-year-old was now petrified for her aged bunny’s to stay safe in the hold for the 11-hour flight.

Coco is an emotional support animal

Takako registered Coco as an emotional support animal and paid $100 to the airline for them to allow a pet in to the cabin with a carry case. The owner reportedly hadn’t bought an extra seat, and on being informed that the seat next had been occupied, Ogawa let the bunny out in the cabin to perch in the seat of her choice.

The owner told the international media reports, that the cabin crew was familiar with Coco and she was quite popular with them normalising the bunny’s travel abroad. In the photos released Coco was seen nibbling on almonds served to her in a plate as the owner relished her sundae ice-cream.

While talking to media reports, Takako said that she did not prefer to Coco to travel in the plane’s cargo because it would worry her considering the bunny’s old age and her loo situation. She said that putting animals in the cargo caused them immense stress and that might worsen situation for Coco as the dogs will be barking in there all the time.

The bunny, as per the reports, travelled snugged up in the cushions munching along the entire journey and was in a good health. Takako told the reports that United was one of her favourite flights as the crew swapped duties to attend to Coco and there was nothing like being allowed to carry the pet bunny on the plane.

