This Chinese Man Can Do An 'airwalk', Thanks To Rigourous Self-training

Daily practice of anything with strict discipline and determination can make a man do wonders. A 17-year-old street workout enthusiast in China's Hunan can make your jaw drop with his gravity-defying 'airwalk'. Wang Weitian can dance in the air, climb stairs in the air even holding a pole with just one arm. He regularly posts such videos on his TikTok account.

Weitian says he was introduced to such forms of workout and acts after watching videos online. "I used to exercise normally, but then I found out about street workouts online. I found them amazing and so I started to learn how."

READ | Three Little Boys Performing With Made Up Guitars Are Winning Hearts

READ | 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Will Narrowly Fly Past Earth Just After Christmas

Three years of work

However, mastering these stunts took him three years. He said, "My first time was a failure, for sure. I couldn't even do one pull up. I trained for a week and managed to do three or four. The movement uses muscles in the entire upper body, especially the arms, back and core." Weitian also said that he used to train daily for two-three hours to reach the level he's at.

READ | Daughter's Adorable Reaction After Getting 'worst Christmas Gift' Is Winning Hearts

Finding time to exercise during academics

Weitian's friends and classmates also try to imitate his wonder but getting a clean edge in a short time is not possible. "They exercise with me occasionally. But because they don't do it consistently, they can't do the spacewalk." He is also preparing for his university entrance exam next year. But he still manages to squeeze some time for his hobby. "I do feel pressure, but making these videos is my way of relaxing." Wang says he makes time during his school hour to do his exercise.

How much we wish to see this guy in person awe us with his airwalk, don't we?

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | 'White Christmas' Ad Campaign Buys Ad Spaces In Canada And Leaves Them Blank