This Country Is Offering Hefty Cash Prizes For Sharing Worst Traffic Violation Videos

Thailand traffic police has come forward with a unique approach to curbing the high spike in accident cases in Thailand. The traffic police has decided to offer cash prizes of 10,000 baht (£240) for the best or worst videos of traffic violations under their annual road safety campaign. More than 22,000 people get killed in road traffic crashes in Thailand every year, according to the Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018.

The move comes as 7.3 million vehicles were expected to travel on the roads during the new year period, said Damrongsak Kittiprapas National Police Chief while talking about the campaign, reported Independent.

Further, he added that the most traffic accidents in Thailand have occurred due to speeding and drink-driving. The New Year week is known as the “seven dangerous days” in Thailand due to accident cases. Last year, 333 people were killed and 2,672 were injured between December 29 to January 4. Whereas, in the year 2022, 14,501 people lost their lives and 917,144 were injured in the road accidents, reported the Guardian.

Thailand traffic police's new traffic campaign

The campaign initiated by Thailand traffic police officials aims to increase awareness regarding road safety measures and decrease the number of traffic accidents that are spiking each year. However, many have criticised the scheme as it has encouraged some to perform action stunts and film while driving.

“From the little I have read, it could be a high-risk form of road safety campaign if it gives airtime to bad, poor or unsafe traffic behaviour or if it encourages pairs of drivers to set up violations to be filmed,” Phillip Jordan told to the Guardian, an international road safety engineer from Australia.

Speaking about the new initiative by the Thailand Police Traffic, Mark Ritchie, the executive director of Thailand’s International Sustainable Development Studies Institute, said, "Thai culture values ‘Sanuk’, or fun, so this is a pretty brilliant way to raise awareness."