This Is How You Can Trap 'elf' On The Shelf In Your TV For Kids

As Christmas is around the corner, parents across Europe, America and elsewhere wonder how to place the famous Elf on their shelves to watch over their kids. The problem has been a few programmers who have come up with a separate app that features this world-famous Character. A Christmas elf is a diminutive elf that hypothetically lives with Santa Claus at the North Pole and acts as his helper. Christmas elves are often depicted as green or red clad with large, pointy ears and pointy hats. They make the toys in Santa's workshop and take care of his reindeer, among other tasks. But another famous belief is that these elves watch if the kids are being nice and naughty and report it to Santa who in turn decides the gifts.

Elves watch over kids' behaviour

Parents traditionally used to place the elves by the shelves on the fireplace so as to get the character the view of the house and the kids. They made their kids believe that the elf is watching them and that he will tell all the news to Santa Claus. They are also told that after long days compiling a report, the Elf then flies back to the North Pole each night to keep Father Christmas up to date, before returning to the home and hiding in a different location each morning to ensure it's got the whole house covered. Moreover, the naughty elf often finds itself in trouble as it is caught in cheeky situations, keeping the kids on their best behaviour for the whole of advent.

Find the all-new virtual elf on TV

It was earlier a big task for parents to sneak the elf in different spots and make their kids believe that they being watched. It's all done to make them behave. Yet this all-new virtual elf has brought a sigh of relief. All one needs is a television and Youtube and if they have a smart TV then even better. Just go to the Youtube app and search 'Elf stuck in TV'. The elf then appears on the screen with the message "I hit the wrong button on the remote... how do I get out of here?". The image lasts for an hour so parents can set it up before their children wake up and it will delight them when they come down for breakfast. If there's no app on the TV, the video can be played on phone and cast to the screen as long as they are on the same Wi-Fi network. Or simply trapping the elf in the phone instead can also work.

