This Is Why Netizens Are Calling Andrew Lloyd Webber Rubbish

Rest of the World News

The recent release of the movie 'Cats' has left the audience wondering if the original composition was good enough with many slamming Webber as 'rubbish'

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
This is why

Hollywood musical Cats released last Friday and it seems like the film wasn’t received well by the audience. Adding yet another twist to the story is the fact that the remake left the audience wondering if the original musical was as good as it is said to be, with many going to the extent of calling the composer Andrew Lloyd Webber 'rubbish'.

"Thin source material"

Netizens recently took to the opinion that the original Cats wasn’t that good actually. Many also took to social media to take a dig at Webber. A user commented that he was actually rubbish while another questioned his skills and compositions. Read people's reaction:

The movie is the film adaptation of the famous musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The 1hr 50 min musical drama shows a  tribe of cats called the Jellicles who must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.

The movie is directed by Tom Hooper and is based on a screenplay by Lee Hall and Hooper. The movie also features an ensemble cast which includes James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward.

Andrew Lloyd Webber who composed the original musical is also the composer of The Phantom of the Opera, Starlight Express, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat among many others.

 

Published:
