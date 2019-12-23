This Is Why Netizens Are Calling Andrew Lloyd Webber Rubbish

Hollywood musical Cats released last Friday and it seems like the film wasn’t received well by the audience. Adding yet another twist to the story is the fact that the remake left the audience wondering if the original musical was as good as it is said to be, with many going to the extent of calling the composer Andrew Lloyd Webber 'rubbish'.

"Thin source material"

I’ll try again. Cats: my main take away is just how thin the source material is: not just the stage show, but also the slim volume upon which that’s based. No amount of multi million dollar cgi will change that. But I could really have done without Jennifer Hudson’s runny nose. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 21, 2019

The slim volume was never intended as anything but slight, was it? Eliot having fun writing amusing whimsy. No plot because “poetry.” No pressure towards artistic substance because private letters to his godchildren. As for ALW, when has he ever been other than mawkishly vapid? — Geraint Smith (@Geraint_Smith) December 21, 2019

Netizens recently took to the opinion that the original Cats wasn’t that good actually. Many also took to social media to take a dig at Webber. A user commented that he was actually rubbish while another questioned his skills and compositions. Read people's reaction:

how to write an andrew lloyd webber musical:

1. pick a thing in ur house

2. all characters are that thing

3. they're all horny

4. they each sing ONCE

5. i mean SO horny like they FUCK

6. they're distraught over some kind of higher power

7. they're only ever horny or distraught — Yule Lad Austin 🎄💌 (@TheBrotographer) December 20, 2019

Why is no one talking about how bad the music in Cats is? Andrew Lloyd Webber is a charlatan. Whites love to gas a fraud. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) December 22, 2019

I've never understood the love for Cats, and Phantom of the Opera is my favorite musical. Cats, even on stage, is a nightmare fueled fever dream — necromancer barbie @ halloween (@squirrelthot) December 22, 2019

the only decent Lloyd-Webber musical (because it is the perfect hot mess) is Jesus Christ Superstar imo. the rest have maybe one good song each — Rachel Watters (@Rachelagain) December 20, 2019

The movie is the film adaptation of the famous musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The 1hr 50 min musical drama shows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.

The movie is directed by Tom Hooper and is based on a screenplay by Lee Hall and Hooper. The movie also features an ensemble cast which includes James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward.

Andrew Lloyd Webber who composed the original musical is also the composer of The Phantom of the Opera, Starlight Express, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat among many others.