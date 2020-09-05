This Little Country In Europe Has The Fastest Internet Connection, Can You Guess The Name?

Internet connectivity has become a major concern in times when a massive population has shifted to work from home schedules. Addressing the same, a recent survey by service broker Cable revealed the list of countries with fastest broadband connection in the world. For the purpose of the survey, the researchers tested internet speeds in 221 countries and territories across the globe. As a result they found that global average of broadband speed is 24.83 megabytes per second (Mbps), which has risen more than 50 per cent since 2019.

Liechtenstein has the fastest internet

They also compiled 'Worldwide Broadband Speed League 2020' which revealed that Europe's Liechtenstein had the fastest connectivity with an average broadband speed of 229.98 Mbps. In contrast, the African's South Sudan had the slowest internet with a speed of 0.58 Mbps, which is 394 times slower than the speed for Liechtenstein. In practical terms, this means that downloading a 5GB HD movie, which would take less than three minutes in Liechtenstein would take over 19 hours in South Sudan.

Jersey, a self-governing nation located between the UK and France ranked second in the list. It was followed by European principalities Andorra and Gibraltar. Another European nation Luxembourg ranked number 5 while Iceland and Switzerland ranked 6 and 7 respectively. Marking the first Asian entry in the list was Hong Kong, which was followed by African country of Monaco and European Hungary. The survey also found that countries with the fastest network connection were in Europe and North America. As per the survey, while the US ranked 20th in the list, Canada ranked 34th with the average daily speeds of 7.30 Mbps and 52.60 Mbps respectively.

(Representative image, credits: Pixabey)