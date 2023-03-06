THIS Malaysia Cafe Lets Guests Spend Time With A Reptile; What's Normal About It?

We've all heard about pet-friendly café all across the world. The world's first reptile café is presently located on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur. Yap Ming Yang, a Malaysian reptile lover, is the owner of the high-end reptile eatery Fangs by Dekõri. Yang reportedly wants people who come to his café, that has an animal theme, to realise how valuable snakes and lizards are, just like dogs and cats.

The café's glass tanks are home to a number of creatures, including corn snakes, leopard geckos, and bearded dragons, that Yap Ming Yang claims are regularly found in Malaysia. Guests order drinks and snacks while holding and petting the scaly creatures.

This café in Japan allows visitors to catch your own fish

Similar to this, a café in Japan invites patrons to catch their own fish from a nearby pool. People are welcome to dine at Osaka's Zauo Restaurant and catch fish from the restaurant's side or sit on a boat while they enjoy the experience. Once the customer has successfully caught the fish, the restaurant makes a celebratory statement.

The restaurant's management also takes a photo of the customer holding the fish. The fish is then given to the chef, who prepares it to your preferences—for example, as sashimi or deep-fried fish.

In another example of animal themed café's, Raccoons are adorable nocturnal animals who are rarely seen in the open, and when they are, it's generally because they have rabies or another illness. Yet at a Raccoon café in South Korea's Seoul, it's a very different story. These creatures are up for a game at any hour of the day, and not only with people but the café's dogs as well. Yes, this cafe houses dogs as well and they aren't at all alarmed by the group of raccoons roaming around in the area, consuming food scraps, and posing for pictures with guests.

There is something for everyone at this café in Japan's Tsukuba

But imagine you are out with a bunch of pals, and none of you are ready to give up on your preferred animal café to spend time at. Parrots are desired by one person, reptiles by another, bunnies by a third, and so on. Fortunately, there is an all-inclusive animal café in Tsukuba, Japan. The Moff Animal Café is a unique eatery that accommodates a number of animals.

In addition to the main room where you may engage with a variety of animals, each one adorable than the last, it has a cat playroom with coffee and seating areas. The café also has iguanas, tortoises, bunnies, parrots, and a bathtub literally filled with chicks.