This Mexican City Holds Guinness World Record For Largest Catrina Statue | Read More

This year’s Día de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead, a celebration of life and death, in Puerto Vallarta, a coastal city in Mexico, made headlines after a massive Calavera catrina statue was unveiled.

According to the Guinness World Records, visitors to Puerto Vallarta's Faro del Malecon, one of the city's icons, got to see the Mexican custom. During the town's yearly Day of the Dead celebration, the gigantic Calavera catrina measured 22.67 meters (74 feet 4.87 inches).

On November 2, the city of Puerto Vallarta broke the record for the highest Calavera catrina by creating a beautiful and feminine skeleton-like sculpture.

The concept and construction of the catrina took the city of Puerto Vallarta more than a year. Alondra Muca, a local artist, was in charge of the project, the Guinness World Records reported.

How the massive calavera catrina statue was made?

It is pertinent to mention that fibreglass and metal were used to create the massive structure. The massive sculpture was created by a group of designers, carpenters, florists, architects, and seamstresses, who made sure it captured the vibrant Mexican customs surrounding the Day of the Dead.

Further, the Pacific Ocean is honoured by the catrina's blue outfit with marine accents. The statue's fingernails were hand-painted and embellished with pictures of fish, shells, and manta rays. They are the length of an adult's forearm.

In addition to this, official Guinness World Records adjudicator Alfredo Arista was present to observe the attempt and provide the certificate.

This year's Day of the Dead celebration, where the local community comes together to memorialise loved ones who have passed away, was highlighted by the catrina. As per the Guinness World Records, the streets of Puerto Vallarta were lined with painted sugar skulls during the celebration, while copal, incense, and palo santo fragrances permeate the air.

To remember their loved ones who have passed away, local families set up shrines and go to graves. Despite having its roots in Mexico, the event is now observed across Latin America with the use of colourful Calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons).

Meanwhile, the cloth which is used to build the catrina's outfit would be given to nearby dressmakers and seamstresses once dismounted.

Notably, the Municipio de Zapotlanejo, Jalisco (Mexico), broke the previous record for the tallest calavera catrina on November 1, 2015, rising 18.77 meters (61 feet 7.17 inches) to set the mark.

(Image: Guinness World Records)