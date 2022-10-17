THIS Mexican Man Broke Two Guinness World Records With His Impressive Handstand Skills

Nicolás Montes de Oca, a stuntsman, recently bagged two Guinness World Records for the longest duration to perform a single arm handstand (male) with a handstand measuring one minute and 11.82 seconds, and the longest duration to perform a handstand on a rotating platform (male) with a handstand measuring 25.78 seconds. Oca has impressive handstand skills and is a creative stuntsperson.

Career of Nicolás Montes de Oca

Oca began his career at a young age. He began juggling after he saw a juggler in his childhood in Mexico City. He was self-taught early on but went to a circus school later. His interest to become one of the best in the world Oca led him to go to China and Ukraine, countries that specialise in circus training, and dedicate his entire life to this activity. Oca broke his foot one day while practising and could not juggle anymore, however, he did not lose heart. He gave up juggling but started to practise handstands daily. Oca loved handstands and focussed entirely on handstands henceforth.

Recognitions earned by Nicolás Montes de Oca

Nicolás Montes de Oca has been inspired by several coaches, one of which is Chinese coach Liu Laoshi, who is hand-balancing coach and is well-known across the world. After training and honing his skills, he went to Kyiv, Ukraine to train with Ukrainian coach Vitold Antonovich Kuvshinov, who is also globally recognised as a top hand balancing coach. Oca practises 2 to 3 hours a day, on all seven days of the week. Nicolás believes discipline and talent are both important for achieving success in life.

Circus life is 'peculiar': Oca

Oca's dream came true when he participated in a world festival in Paris, Cirque de Demain. Though he is adventurous and enjoys such a lifestyle, Oca says "one of the most peculiar situations is not belonging anywhere." His first title took five years to achieve, while the second one took 10 years. He shares his experience with the Guinness Book of Records and said, "It took me a while to get ready to do the handstand spin, which is something new and not many people in the world do it. To be able to spin that fast... it took a while." Nicolas advised, "it's important to have good technique and then practice as much as you can!"

'I am ready to break more records': Oca

Nicolás Oca has performed at several places around the world, like- Cirque du Soleil, Les 7 Doigts De La Main and Franco Dragone. He says, "Achieving two Guinness World Records titles feels amazing. I put so much effort on it. I went to China and Ukraine to study hand standing. It took me a lot of time to learn about it. I’m ready to break more records."