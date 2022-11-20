'This Must Stop': UNICEF Terrified By Children's Killing In Iran Amid Anti-hijab Protests

The rise in the number of death of Iranian children amidst the anti-hijab protests has raised concerns all around the world. Expressing their concerns about the reports of children being killed, UNICEF put out the statement on Friday, asserting that the Children’s death “must stop”. The UNICEF in a statement said that “estimated 50 children have reportedly lost their lives in the public unrest in Iran," reported CNN.

“In Iran, UNICEF remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained," the statement read. Referring to the death of a young boy named Kian Pirfalak, who was killed on Wednesday in the Izeh protest, the UNICEF added, “This is terrifying and must stop.”

The concerns become even more prominent after the 9-year-old boy got killed during a protest in Iran’s Izeh on Wednesday. While the state government called it a “terror attack”, Kian’s mother blamed the Iranian administration for the death of her son. On Sunday, citing figures released by the Human Rights Activists group in Iran, The Guardian reported that 58 Iranian children have been killed since the anti-government protests began two months ago in Iran.

5 children lost their lives in the past week alone

According to the Human Rights Activists group, 46 boys and 12 girls below the age of 18 have been killed amidst the chaos of the anti-hijab protests, which broke out in September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini lost her life in police custody. According to The Guardian, in the past week alone, 5 children were reportedly killed in Iran as the protest took a violent turn.

Citing a claim made by the Human Rights group, The Guardian asserted that 12 children have lost their lives in Kurdistan province alone since the beginning of the protests. It was reported that three of them died in the custody of Iranian special forces. According to The Guardian, 200 Kurdish teenagers have been arrested and more than 300 were injured after being fired on during the protests. Meanwhile, the Human rights group stated that more than 380 protestors have been killed since the protest began and around 16,000 people including children have been detained. However, the figure is disputed by the Iranian administration.