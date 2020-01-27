This Rubik’s Cube App Helps You Solve The Configuration With Ease

Magic Cube Solver, an app designated to crack the mystery of solving any complicated Rubik’s Cube configuration has reportedly hit the market. The mobile app which claims to be the best all-rounder app out there not only promises to solve the cube for the gamer but also teaches the configuration to make the person an expert in it.

Player needs to enter the configuration manually

One must enter the configuration manually on the app by tapping the colours the cube portrays, the app then generates pictorial instructions that the user had to follow in order to solve the cube in approximately 22 steps, as per the reports.

The app is free of cost and is available on IOS Android and offers ‘solve and learn’ option on the screen for the users to learn the hacks and the tricks to solve any complicated configuration on the Rubik’s Cube easily in just 22 steps or less. A scrambled Rubik’s Cube reportedly demands good mathematics sense to be solved in a given number of attempts for NP to be complete.

Proposed configuration solves the game by default

Erik Demaine, Sarah Eisenstat, and Mikhail Rudoy, scientists and researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology told the media that solving the Rubik’s Cube in the smallest number of moves is the secret to solving Hamilton's path problem, a mathematical theory that controls the game. One needs to figure out a route that visits each vertex exactly once in a graph consisting of a collection of vertices like the triangle, pentagram, etc. They said that the process was like the salesman who has to find the shortest route to visit several cities, but just once.

They reportedly said that if the gamer is given the solution, the amount of time to solve the cube is going to reduce and the input will go up with the proposed algorithms, the game will solve by default.

