This US Sheriff Office Is Offering Opulent Gifts For Turning In 'wanted' Ex-valentines

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, a Sheriff’s department in US’ North Carolina is now offering a “special deal.” Taking to Facebook, the Nash Country police department revealed that the offer was open to anyone who had an ex-valentine, who is wanted by the law enforcers. As per the deal, any person who turns them in, could avail opulent gifts, including limited edition jewellery, stay at 5-star hotel amongst others.

“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Give us a call (252) 459-4121 with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” they wrote in the post.

'Valentine’s Day Weekend Special'

Not only does the “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” include limited edition platinum bracelets, but other luxurious offers like free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay at five-star accommodations, all capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner. Closing their argument on a hilarious note, the department joked, “we know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don't blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up”.

The post has created a stir on the internet raking up over 2.3 thousand likes. "If only someone from Nash County actually had that good of a sense of humor....," wrote a Facebook user lauding the department's sense of humour. "Not only does our county police force provide us with great service, they also keep us entertained. Thank you, NCSO! ," added another. "I don't know who came up with this idea but we have got to be related,"quipped a third.

