Thousands Evacuate As Philippines Prepares For Typhoon Kammuri

Thousands of citizens in the Philippines braced themselves for the powerful Typhoon Tisoy, internationally known as Kammuri as the storm moved closer to the country. Many people evacuated their homes while the typhoon has posed a threat on the plans of the Southeast Asian Games event near Manila. As the raging winds entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), signal number 1 was also raised in several areas of Luzon and Visayas which lie in its path. Thunderstorm advisory number 1 has also been issued by Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on December 2 and reported that the Typhoon is moving towards the Bicol Peninsula while maintaining strength.

Home to 13 million people

The storm moving with 185 kilometres per hour, is expected to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday. Kammuri is on track to pass close to Manila, which is home to nearly 13 million people and also the site for SEA games. Reportedly, nearly 70,000 people have already left their homes in the Bicol region which is the place where Kammuri is expected to make the landfall. A spokesperson from the national disaster agency said that they hope there is not any damage. However, considering the strength of the typhoon, the damage is unavoidable. Therefore, people have been asked to preemptively evacuate in areas that are in the direct path of the storm.

The weather bureau has warned for rain-included landslides along with storm surges of up to three metres which can potentially hit the coastal areas in the eastern Philippines. The nation is reportedly hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people and putting citizens in disaster-prone areas in a situation of constant poverty. The deadliest typhoon recorded to hit the country was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left nearly 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

