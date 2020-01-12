Thousands Of Protestors March Through Glasgow Supporting Scottish Independence

Tens and thousands of Scottish pro-independence supporters marched through Glasgow in the first of a series of protests planned for the coming year. The protest was organised by the All Under One Banner (AUOB) that started from the west end and went all the way to Glasgow Green. The mass rally that was planned after the protest had to be called off due to poor weather conditions in the region.

Pro-independence march

The "emergency" march was organised after the pro-independence Scottish National Party won 48 out of the 59 seats in Scotland in the recently concluded United Kingdom general election. The protest was the first of the eight marches the grassroots AUOB group has planned for the coming year. The protests are aimed at mounting pressure for independence from the United Kingdom. The organisers estimated that about 80,000 people showed up at the march despite rains and strong winds predicted by the weather department.

Brilliant Indy March in Glasgow with fellow supporters coming the length and breadth of the country to make their voices heard. The biggest indy march I've ever been on, the momentum is with us!



Pics via @rosscolquhoun pic.twitter.com/J4DtVkzWiR — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) January 11, 2020

Read: WATCH: Catalonia Pro-Independence Supporters Block Diagonal Avenue

AUOB, the official organisers of the march took to its Twitter handle to thank the people who attended the march at Glasgow.

"It's another mandate at the end of the day and it shows there's still an appetite and a desire in Scotland for Scottish independence," Gary Kelly of AUOB was quoted as saying by international media.

In the 2014 referendum, Scottish voters voted in favour of staying with the United Kingdom by 55%, while 45% percent voted against it. But SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said that she wants to hold another referendum later this year.

Read: Hong Kong Bans Pro-Independence Party

We're delighted that despite the weather and the effects on travel that approx 80,000 Independence supporters Marched for Independence #AUOB today at Glasgow. Well done people 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

We're having #indyref2020!#OurRightToDecide 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — All Under One Banner 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AUOBALBA) January 11, 2020

Read: Thousands March Supporting Scottish Independence

The United Kingdom government has made it clear that they won't support another referendum and has refused to transfer the powers needed to hold a legal referendum. Nicola Sturgeon has said she would not hold an unofficial referendum as she does not believe that it would lead to independence regardless of the result. The First Minister has written to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson requesting agreement on further referendum. However, the UK government has denied support for a second referendum, confirmed a government spokesperson.

Read: European Union Calls For 'independent' Probe Into Ukrainian Plane Crash