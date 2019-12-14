Thousands Rally Against Pro-military Government In Bangkok

In the face of a possible ban on his Future Forward Party, Thailand's member of the Opposition party the Future Forward Party, and politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, called for a peaceful anti-establishment rally on Saturday, December 14. This comes months after the pro-military establishment returned to power in the first election in eight years. Thai authorities recently asked the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Future Forward Party, accusing it of receiving multi-million-dollar loans from Thanathorn, a 41-year-old billionaire.