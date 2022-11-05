Thousands Swamp Streets In South Korea To Demand Justice For Itaewon Stampede Victims

Thousands of people gathered for vigils in Seoul, South Korea, to mourn the lives that were lost in the deadly stampede that occurred on October 29 in the Itaewon district. The stampede, which happened during a Halloween celebration, killed 156 people and wounded another 196, according to BBC. As the public demanded answers for negligence by authorities, thousands of people took to the streets and participated in vigils with candles and posters in hand.

On Saturday, at least seven vigil-protests were held across the capital of Seoul, with the largest one organised by Candlelight Action, an alliance that has actively protested against President Yoon Suk-yeol in the past. The vigil took place near the City Hall, where roads were blocked as protesters marched with signs that read: "Stepping down is an expression of condolence.”

"Although the government clearly has responsibility, it is looking for perpetrators from irrelevant organisations… the incident occurred because the government did not play its very basic role," said a speaker onstage as the crowd said in unison: "Step down, Yoon Suk-yeol's government! Step down, Yoon Suk-yeol's government!"

Mourners unite after Itaewon tragedy

Earlier during the day in Itaewon, the district where the tragedy occurred, about 200 protesters gathered while wearing face masks and black attire and holding placards that read: "We could have saved the victims, and the government should recognise their responsibility."

"I felt sad at first. But now I'm angry. I'm here because this incident could have been prevented. Those people were close to my age," said Kang Hee-joo, a 22-year-old university student. "This society is not normal, we are not safe. The government is not fulfilling its responsibility, it has pushed it to the youth… what kind of lesson did we learn from the Sewol incident?" another said while referring to the 2014 tragedy when a vessel sank, thus killing over 300 people.

"They always promise change with every election. But why is there always a social disaster? This is what the young people are questioning," another person said.

Earlier this week, South Korea’s police chief admitted to failing his responsibility of preventing such tragedies. “I feel a heavy responsibility (for the disaster) as the head of one of related government offices,” Yoon Hee Keun, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, said at a news conference. “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again,” he added, according to the Associated Press.