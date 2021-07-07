Last Updated:

'Threat Of Terrorism Is Grave': India At UN Calls Out Countries Harbouring Terrorists

T S Tirumurti at the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy emphasized on the need for international peace and highlighted the counter-terrorism strategy

India

Addressing the UN General Assembly debate on UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy on Tuesday, the Indian ambassador to the United Nations, T S Tirumurti called out on countries harbouring terrorists. He also emphasized on the need for international peace and highlighted the counter-terrorism strategy. Tirumurti added that there is a need to immediately adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. 

Remarks made by Indian ambassador T S Tirumurti

Speaking on the adoption of a resolution on the 7th review of Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, Tirumurti stated that the threat of terrorism is 'grave and universal' and that it can be only defeated by the collective efforts of all UN member states without any exception. He made several remarks regarding the ongoing terrorist activities in certain countries and the need to counter such activities. He directly called out countries that are violating global commitments sheltering terrorists which are empowering such terrorist groups to extend their power and strength. Also, he cautioned the UN regarding the attempts of dividing terrorist activities on the basis of "your terrorists" and "my terrorists." 

The Indian ambassador at the UN Tirumurti stated, "The rise of hatred and violent terrorist attacks is not confined only to three Abrahamic religions, but includes other religions, inter alia, Buddhism, Sikhism, and Hinduism."

Tirumurti directly called on the states to 'Walk the Talk' and said,

We shouldn’t squander the gains or dilute our collective fight against #terrorism

What is Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS)?

Adopted 15 years back in 2006, Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy was a major step in countering terrorism activities on regional, national, and international levels. The strategy is one of a kind unique approach in which the UN member states come together in an operational manner to fight terrorism. The strategy not only gives a direct message against terrorism, but also initiates relevant steps to address such issues collectively as well as individually.

The strategy also strengthens other states to combat terrorism and prepare them. The UN General Assembly reviews the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy every two years, making the document suitable and accordingly to the Member States' counter-terrorism priorities. 

