'Threat To National Security': Japan Spots Chinese Navy Ship In Its Territorial Waters

Japan on Monday spotted a Chinese Shupang class survey ship, which sailed through the Japanese territorial waters. Japan’s Ministry of Defence in a statement said that the Chinese naval ship sailed through the waters near Japan’s Yakushima Island and called such activities a "threat to its national security".

On December 19, it was confirmed that a Chinese Navy Shupang-class survey ship sailed through Japan’s territorial waters near Yakushima Island. This is the 9th time, the first since November this year, that we announce Chinese Naval vessel’s entry into Japan’s territorial waters. pic.twitter.com/Fof3Ra7x2j — Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces (@ModJapan_en) December 19, 2022

According to the Ministry’s December 19 tweet, this is the 9th time a Chinese vessel made an appearance in Japan’s territorial water. The appearance of the Chinese Shupang class survey ship was the first since November this year. The frequent Chinese infiltration into Japanese waters has become a matter of concern for the Japanese administration. The recent incident happened after Japan released the New National Security Strategy (NSS) on December 15.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence called the recent naval activities a National security concern. The ministry wrote, “These Chinese naval activities are of national security concern. #JMOD/#JSDF resolutely protect Japan’s territory, territorial waters, and airspace”.

These Chinese naval activities are of national security concern. #JMOD/#JSDF resolutely protect Japan’s territory, territorial waters, and airspace. — Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces (@ModJapan_en) December 19, 2022

Japan intensifies its military strategies amid the growing threats from China and North Korea

Japan is currently in the middle of a very complex security environment. The territories of the country are threatened by the military activities of China, North Korea, and Russia. On Sunday, it was reported that Kim Jong Un’s North Korea fired two Ballistic Missiles which are capable of reaching Japan. With the frequent missile blasts by North Korea and the growing assertiveness of China in the Indo-Pacific region, Japan is conducting joint military drills with the US. The country has also managed to build security ties with South Korea and Australia.

On Friday, the NHK World reported that the Japanese Government officials approved “three documents laying out new policies”. The current Japanese Prime Minister made it clear that these initiatives are being taken because the current military capabilities of Japan’s Self Defence forces are “insufficient”. According to NHK World, the Prime Minister said, “Missile technology is rapidly improving. There is also the possibility of attacks where many missiles are launched at the same time. Given all these counter strike capabilities that would work as deterrence are absolutely necessary."