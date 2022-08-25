Three American Troops Sustain Injuries In Rocket Attacks In Syria, Says USCENTCOM

The United States on Wednesday announced that three American service personnel were injured in two separate Iran-backed rocket strikes which were conducted on facilities housing US soldiers in Syria. According to a statement from US Central Command (USCENTCOM), one US service member at Mission Support Site Conoco received minor injury treatment and is now back on duty, while the rest two are being examined for their wounds.

In the statement, the USCENTCOM noted that US forces retaliated against rocket assaults at two locations in Syria by “destroying three vehicles and equipment used to launch some of the rockets.” Further, initial evaluations showed that the US' response resulted in the deaths of two to three alleged Iranian-backed terrorists who were believed to be responsible for one of the attacks.

CENTCOM forces respond to attempted coordinated rocket attacks

at Conoco, Green Village bases in northeast Syriahttps://t.co/J4sc7zHDdj pic.twitter.com/tXEo8IpPNZ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 24, 2022

US base in Syria targeted with rocket fire

On Wednesday afternoon, rocket fire started hitting the American outposts in northeastern Syria at Conoco and Mission Support Site Green Village. Approximately at 7:20 p.m. (local time), the attacks started when several missiles landed inside the Mission Support Site Conoco perimeter. The statement revealed that additional rockets soon touched down close to Mission Support Site Green Village. According to the NBC News report, it is unclear if the buildings or machinery at either place were harmed.

General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, stated, “We are closely monitoring the situation”. He added, “We have a total spectrum of capability to mitigate threats across the region, and we have every confidence in our ability to protect our troops and Coalition partners from attacks.”

Following the strikes on US facilities, the Biden administration deployed attack helicopters in order to respond that was "proportionate and planned", as per the CENTCOM. However, the United States maintained that it does not want a war with Iran, adding that Washington will keep taking the necessary steps to defend and protect its citizens.

US carried out airstrikes in Syria

Earlier on Wednesday, US forces carried out airstrikes in Syria on what it claimed to be the infrastructure of organisations linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. US President Joe Biden reportedly gave the order for the "precision" bombings in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, as per a statement from USCENTCOM. According to the statement, the US attacks targeted infrastructure used by groups affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“These precision strikes are intended to defend and protect U.S. forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against U.S. personnel by Iran-backed groups,” Colonel Joe Buccino, the Communication Director of CENTCOM, said.

Additionally, Buccino even mentioned that the US had taken reasonable and cautious efforts to lessen the danger of casualties and an escalation. Additionally, he emphasised that the US President had given the order for these operations in accordance with Article II authority to defend and protect American troops by blocking or stopping attacks by groups having links to Iran.

Statement Regarding Precision Strikes in Syriahttps://t.co/ED69Xq0tm3 pic.twitter.com/hpWw1NNMNV — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 24, 2022

(Image: AP)