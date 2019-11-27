Baghdad: Three Consecutive Blasts Leave Six Dead, Multiple Injured

According to an official of the country's Interior Ministry, at least six people were killed while 17 others sustained injuries in three separate blasts in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday. The incident took place in the al-Shaab neighbourhood in northeastern Baghdad where a motorcycle blasted, killing people.

Three bombings in a row

While the public was still recovering from the aftermath of the first two bombings, a third bomb ripped through the al-Baladiyat neighbourhood in the eastern part of the capital, leaving four more people wounded. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which has come at a time when the country is witnessing widespread anti-government protests.

Iraq protests

Baghdad, which had been seeing the calm of the day, for the most part, returned back to a position of unrest when mass protests broke out in October. Since then, there have been massive amounts of clashes between the protesters and the security forces. Protesters have, along the months, demanded for jobs, basic public services, and action against rampant corruption.

Thousands of Iraqis have, since a very long time, been protesting against the non-stop violence against the people in the area. The protesters have also been demanding an overthrow of the political class seen as sectarian, corrupt and serving the foreign powers. In some areas, the protesters have also blocked roads and bridges after violence broke out between civilians and security forces.

The widespread violence that hasn't stopped in the last few months with over 330 people losing their lives since the start of the mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, has made the area prone to a lot of untoward activities. To combat the situation, security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas and rubber-coated rounds which has by-far only created a tussle between the two parties.

(With ANI Inputs)